2 new hawker centres to open this year; 25 scheduled to undergo repairs, redecoration: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE: Two new hawker centres, including one in Buangkok, will open this year, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Thursday (Mar 2).

Buangkok Hawker Centre and Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre are expected to be operational this year, Dr Khor announced in Parliament together with updates on efforts to safeguard the hawker trade in Singapore.

Buangkok Hawker Centre - located at 70 Compassvale Bow - will have 38 cooked food stalls and 721 seats while Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre - at 202C Woodleigh Link - will have 39 cooked food stalls and 725 seats, according to a joint press release from the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

"When open, both hawker centres will be well-connected to neighbourhood amenities and transport nodes," said NEA and MSE.

"As with other new hawker centres, these two hawker centres have been designed to provide patrons and stallholders a comfortable dining and working environment."

Features include high ceilings for good natural ventilation and spacious seating areas.