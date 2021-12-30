Hawker centre tray return rate at 84%; table littering rules at coffee shops, food courts to start on Jan 1

SINGAPORE: More diners at hawker centres have been clearing their tables after their meals, with the tray return rate at such eateries more than doubling since February, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Thursday (Dec 30).

At the end of November, the average tray and crockery return rate at hawker centres was 84 per cent, up from 33 per cent when the Clean Tables campaign was first launched by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in February.

Returning of used trays, crockery and clearing of litter at hawker centres has been enforced since Sep 1. From Jan 1 next year, the table littering rule will also be enforced for diners at coffee shops and food courts.

First-time offenders will receive a written warning. Second-time offenders will face a composition fine of S$300, while subsequent offenders may face court fines.

“Our observation at the ground is that diners are now generally more aware of their responsibility to clean up after themselves and are willing to do so,” said Dr Khor, speaking to reporters at the end of the two-month advisory period for table littering at food courts and coffee shops.

If diners do not clear their tables after eating, safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers appointed by SFA will first advise them to do so, she added.

Those who do not heed the advice will be issued a written warning if it is their first offence. Repeat offenders will subsequently be fined, said Dr Khor.

To date, just one diner has been issued a written warning for not returning their tray and crockery after being advised to do so, she said.

“Enforcement action will not be taken against those who are clearly unable to return their used crockery and tray and clear the tables. This will include the frail elderly, people with disabilities as well as the very young,” she added.

“Family members or their dining companions should help them to clear the tables of the litter and return the used crockery and tray at the designated tray crockery return point.”