Requiring COVID-19 vaccination checks at hawker centres, coffee shops will add to hawkers' burdens: MOH, NEA

SINGAPORE: Requiring COVID-19 vaccination status checks at hawker centres and coffee shops will "add to the burden of already struggling operators and stallholders", authorities said on Thursday (Aug 26).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) were responding to a Facebook post made by food blogger KF Seetoh.

In his post, he questioned the "two-people mandate" for hawker centres and coffee shops, and said he "still gets info about closures almost daily".

Under current COVID-19 measures, people are only allowed to dine in groups of two at coffee shops and hawker centres, regardless of their vaccination status.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to dine in at food and beverage establishments, in groups of up to five.

"It's still two at the kopitiam and hawkers but ironically five at indoor air-con food courts (as if circulated indoor air is much better)," said Mr Seetoh.