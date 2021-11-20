First batch of 11 hawker centres to allow groups of 5 vaccinated diners from Tuesday

SINGAPORE: An initial batch of 11 hawker centres will be able to welcome groups of up to five fully vaccinated diners from Tuesday (Nov 23), as they would have put in place the required checks at access points.

"Fully vaccinated or eligible persons will be given a sticker to identify them for dine-in at hawker centres, while those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only purchase food to take away," said the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint media release on Saturday.

"Individual stallholders do not need to check patrons’ vaccination status."

The 11 hawker centres are:

Bedok Food Centre, Beo Crescent Market, Geylang Serai Market, Holland Village Market & Food Centre, Market Street Interim Food Centre, Sembawang Hills Food Centre, Tiong Bahru Market, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub, as well as Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

Other hawker centres are expected to have entry checks in place by Nov 30, said NEA and SFA. In the meantime, they can only have groups of two diners for people who are fully vaccinated.