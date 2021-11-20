First batch of 11 hawker centres to allow groups of 5 vaccinated diners from Tuesday

SINGAPORE: An initial batch of 11 hawker centres will be able to welcome groups of up to five fully vaccinated diners from Tuesday (Nov 23), as they would have put in place the required checks at access points.
"Fully vaccinated or eligible persons will be given a sticker to identify them for dine-in at hawker centres, while those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only purchase food to take away," said the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint media release on Saturday.
"Individual stallholders do not need to check patrons’ vaccination status."
The 11 hawker centres are:
Bedok Food Centre, Beo Crescent Market, Geylang Serai Market, Holland Village Market & Food Centre, Market Street Interim Food Centre, Sembawang Hills Food Centre, Tiong Bahru Market, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub, as well as Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.
Other hawker centres are expected to have entry checks in place by Nov 30, said NEA and SFA. In the meantime, they can only have groups of two diners for people who are fully vaccinated.
SEVEN COFFEE SHOPS TO ALLOW GROUPS OF 5 DINERS
The agencies also announced that seven coffee shops that have implemented the necessary control measures will similarly be allowed to have groups of five diners from Tuesday.
The coffee shops are: Barfood & Co, Goodyear Restaurant, Qi Yiang, B4RI, The Patio, Satay By The Bay and Makansutra Gluttons.
Coffee shops refer to premises with SFA coffee shop, eating house or canteen licences that are not substantially enclosed by a permanent barrier.
As part of the requirements, they must have dedicated entry points where vaccination checks are done. Access to their premises must be controlled by cordoning off areas, and operators should ensure that access to common areas is not obstructed.
Singapore is easing some COVID-19 restrictions from Monday as infection numbers fall. Apart from relaxing curbs on dining out, limits on social gatherings and household visits will also be increased from two to five people.
Authorities warned that enforcement action will be taken against coffee shops that allow groups of five to dine in without having the required measures in place.
"Safe distancing enforcement officers and ambassadors deployed by SFA will continue to conduct regular checks at all coffee shops to ensure that VDS (vaccination-differentiated safe management measures) and other safe management measures are observed," said the agencies.
"NEA and SFA seek the understanding and cooperation of patrons on mandatory checks on vaccination status at hawker centres and coffee shops under the adjusted vaccination-differentiated safe management measures."
The agencies also encouraged seniors to minimise dining at hawker centres and coffee shops, and to opt for takeaway food instead.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram