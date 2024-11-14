From 'flexible rents' to foreign manpower: PSP's proposals on supporting hawkers and what the government says

SINGAPORE: Fourteen Members of Parliament rose to speak on a motion about supporting hawkers in Singapore, in a debate that started at tea time on Wednesday (Nov 13) and ended in time for supper at 10pm.

The House unanimously approved an amended motion calling on the government to continue its support for hawkers by regularly reviewing policies.

This would help sustain and grow the hawker culture so that Singaporeans can enjoy good and affordable food while hawkers can earn a fair livelihood, the motion said.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai said the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) supported the amended motion, which he said “is not too different from the original motion” that he tabled.

During the five-and-a-half-hour debate, Mr Leong and fellow PSP NCMP Hazel Poa put forth their proposals to support hawkers.

Here are their suggestions and how the government responded:

PSP: PHASE OUT SOCIAL ENTERPRISE MODEL

The social enterprise model for managing hawker centres has resulted in conflicts between hawkers and operators because of the “high costs and onerous contractual conditions”, said Mr Leong.

He proposed that the current social enterprise model be phased out as the contracts of the current operators expire. Instead, hawker centre management should be taken over by a new government agency tentatively called “Hawker Singapore”.

The new agency will oversee the management of all hawker centres in Singapore and the promotion of hawker culture domestically and internationally, working together with other relevant agencies such as Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore, he added.

GOVERNMENT: SOCIAL ENTERPRISES HAVE BUSINESS ACUMEN

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said the social enterprise model was introduced to explore new business models while trying to provide a variety of food options at affordable prices.

Hawker centres need to be vibrant with good visitorship and footfall, and respond to the changing needs of the community, he said.

“All this will require the right business acumen to put together,” said Dr Koh. “Government agencies do not have the abilities or instincts to operate businesses.”

Such operators have industry knowledge and experience, and many have developed programmes and initiatives to drive visitorship. Some have also provided business advice and support to aspiring hawkers, he added.

They can also curate the food mix in the hawker centre and help hawkers keep up with the trends.

Addressing the concern about stall owners being made to open their stores for a specific number of days or hours, Dr Koh said this may be to meet the community’s needs, but guidelines are in place to take care of hawkers’ well-being.

Average occupancy at such hawker centres remains high, and stall turnover is low and comparable to that of hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), he added.