Up to five household members can dine together at some hawker centres by end-November

SINGAPORE: Fully vaccinated members of the same household will soon be able to dine together in groups of up to five at some hawker centres.

The first group of hawker centres is expected to put in place access control and checking systems before the end of November, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Nov 15).

The remaining hawker centres "should then be able to follow soon after", it added.

Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong said at a press conference that by the end of this month, the "majority of hawker centres" will have the necessary control measures in place.

Groups of up to five fully vaccinated household members have been able to dine together since Nov 10 at other F&B outlets that have put in place vaccination checks. Those not from the same household can dine together in groups of two.

Implementation and enforcement of vaccination-differentiated measures are "more challenging" at hawker centres and coffee shops, MOH said, adding that the National Environment Agency has been engaging hawkers’ associations and town councils.

For coffee shops, the Singapore Food Agency has similarly been engaging the operators. Those that put in place a system to control access and check the vaccination status of their patrons will also be allowed to have groups of up to five from the same household dining together. Otherwise, the prevailing group size of two will apply.