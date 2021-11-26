2 more hawker centres allow groups of 5 vaccinated diners; 19 more to follow in coming days
SINGAPORE: Two more hawker centres can now welcome larger groups of up to five vaccinated diners, an increase from the initial batch of 11, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced on Friday (Nov 26).
Taman Jurong Food Centre and the hawker centre at Block 137 Tampines Street 11 were added to the list after putting in place vaccination checks at access points.
Another 19 hawker centres will be added over the coming days as vaccination checks are progressively implemented, according to NEA's website.
From Saturday, Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market can start welcoming groups of up to five vaccinated diners.
The remaining 18 hawker centres will open up to the bigger groups from Monday. They are:
- Yishun Park Hawker Centre
- Maxwell Food Centre
- Tanglin Halt Market
- Chomp Chomp Food Centre
- East Coast Lagoon Food Village
- Adam Food Centre
- Commonwealth Crescent Market
- Block 51 Old Airport Road
- Block 117 Aljunied Avenue 2
- Block 13/14 Haig Road
- Block 4A Eunos Crescent
- Block 4A Jalan Batu
- Block 50A Marine Terrace
- Block 79/79A Circuit Road
- Block 80 Circuit Road
- Block 84 Marine Parade Central
- Block 89 Circuit Road
- Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road
In addition to the hawker centres, seven coffee shops have already been allowed to welcome groups of up to five vaccinated diners.
The remaining hawker centres are expected to be able to welcome the bigger groups by the end of November, NEA said. In the meantime, the smaller group size limit of two vaccinated diners continues to apply to them.
When visiting hawker centres, patrons can show the vaccination status on their TraceTogether app or scan their TraceTogether token to be given entry.
"Fully vaccinated or eligible persons will be given a sticker to identify them for permissible dine-in, while those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only purchase food to take away," said NEA in a Facebook post.
Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below can be included in the groups of diners.
