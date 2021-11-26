2 more hawker centres allow groups of 5 vaccinated diners; 19 more to follow in coming days

SINGAPORE: Two more hawker centres can now welcome larger groups of up to five vaccinated diners, an increase from the initial batch of 11, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced on Friday (Nov 26).

Taman Jurong Food Centre and the hawker centre at Block 137 Tampines Street 11 were added to the list after putting in place vaccination checks at access points.

Another 19 hawker centres will be added over the coming days as vaccination checks are progressively implemented, according to NEA's website.

From Saturday, Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market can start welcoming groups of up to five vaccinated diners.

The remaining 18 hawker centres will open up to the bigger groups from Monday. They are:

Yishun Park Hawker Centre

Maxwell Food Centre

Tanglin Halt Market

Chomp Chomp Food Centre

East Coast Lagoon Food Village

Adam Food Centre

Commonwealth Crescent Market

Block 51 Old Airport Road

Block 117 Aljunied Avenue 2

Block 13/14 Haig Road

Block 4A Eunos Crescent

Block 4A Jalan Batu

Block 50A Marine Terrace

Block 79/79A Circuit Road

Block 80 Circuit Road

Block 84 Marine Parade Central

Block 89 Circuit Road

Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road

In addition to the hawker centres, seven coffee shops have already been allowed to welcome groups of up to five vaccinated diners.

The remaining hawker centres are expected to be able to welcome the bigger groups by the end of November, NEA said. In the meantime, the smaller group size limit of two vaccinated diners continues to apply to them.

When visiting hawker centres, patrons can show the vaccination status on their TraceTogether app or scan their TraceTogether token to be given entry.

"Fully vaccinated or eligible persons will be given a sticker to identify them for permissible dine-in, while those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only purchase food to take away," said NEA in a Facebook post.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below can be included in the groups of diners.