Kaya toast, nasi lemak featured on commemorative coins to mark UNESCO hawker culture inscription

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday (Oct 20) unveiled commemorative coins featuring Singapore's hawker culture .

The coins were launched to celebrate the inscription of Singapore's hawker culture on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list last December, MAS said in a press release.

Two versions of the coin, a nickel-plated zinc coin and a silver coin, will be issued on Nov 12, it added.

MAS said the coin design shows three "key elements" of hawker culture in Singapore: The mastery of culinary skills by hawkers, the reflection of Singapore's multicultural society and how hawker centres serve as community dining spaces for everyone.

"The design captures the passion of four hawkers from diverse cultural backgrounds engaged in their craft, paying tribute to hawkers who work hard to serve the community," said MAS.

The front side of the coins depicts local favourites such as Hokkien mee, nasi lemak, roti prata, Indian rojak as well as kaya toast with soft-boiled eggs and kopi, set against a backdrop of patrons eating in a hawker centre.

The obverse, which is the main face of a coin, will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2021.