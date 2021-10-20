Kaya toast, nasi lemak featured on commemorative coins to mark UNESCO hawker culture inscription
SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday (Oct 20) unveiled commemorative coins featuring Singapore's hawker culture .
The coins were launched to celebrate the inscription of Singapore's hawker culture on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list last December, MAS said in a press release.
Two versions of the coin, a nickel-plated zinc coin and a silver coin, will be issued on Nov 12, it added.
MAS said the coin design shows three "key elements" of hawker culture in Singapore: The mastery of culinary skills by hawkers, the reflection of Singapore's multicultural society and how hawker centres serve as community dining spaces for everyone.
"The design captures the passion of four hawkers from diverse cultural backgrounds engaged in their craft, paying tribute to hawkers who work hard to serve the community," said MAS.
The front side of the coins depicts local favourites such as Hokkien mee, nasi lemak, roti prata, Indian rojak as well as kaya toast with soft-boiled eggs and kopi, set against a backdrop of patrons eating in a hawker centre.
The obverse, which is the main face of a coin, will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2021.
The UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity seeks to raise awareness on the importance of diverse cultural practices and expressions as well as give due recognition to such practices and expressions of communities worldwide.
Singapore hawker culture was included on the list in Dec 16 last year.
The listing - a first for Singapore - came two years after the intention to nominate hawker culture for the UNESCO list was announced at the 2018 National Day Rally. The nomination documents were submitted to UNESCO in March 2019.
HOW TO PURCHASE THE COINS
Mintage numbers, or total quantity of coins, range from 10,000 for the nickel-plated zinc coin with a face value of S$2, to 5,000 for the 1 troy oz 999 fine silver coin with a face value of S$5.
Both coins are round in shape with a diameter of 40.70mm.
A two-coin set is also available with numbers limited to 2,000.
Each silver coin and coin set comes with a serialised certificate of authenticity, with the exception of the S$2 nickel-plated zinc proof-like coins.
Those interested can place pre-orders with the Singapore Mint from now until Nov 5. Coins that are oversubscribed will be allocated by balloting, said MAS.