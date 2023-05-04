'I have to sell a lot': Amid inflation, how do some hawkers offer cheap, filling meals?

SINGAPORE: At 11am, the queue at Lai Heng was already forming.

The hawker stall at Kim Keat Palm Market and Hawker Centre in Toa Payoh is known for its cheap economy rice. Even after the stall raised its prices recently, you can still get rice with one meat and two vegetables at S$2.70 (US$2).

Madam Tan Beng Cheok, 73, who has been running the stall for more than 10 years, said the town has many elderly people and she caters to them.

Some order rice with just two vegetables and she charges them S$1.80.

When asked how she makes a profit with such low prices, Mdm Tan said in Mandarin: “I have to sell a lot. If the food is cheap, more people will come.”

Singapore offers a plethora of cheap, tasty hawker food, but with food costs rising, getting a substantial meal for under S$3 can be a challenge.

While the government rolled out a budget meal scheme that will be expanded to all coffee shops leased from the Housing Board by 2026, the implementation of the programme has been uneven, as CNA found in an earlier report.

Hawkers CNA spoke to cited rising costs that squeeze their profits, and many said it was difficult to price their meals at S$3 or S$3.50.

But some food stalls offer meals even cheaper than that. CNA spoke to these hawkers and asked how they manage to provide good food at low prices.