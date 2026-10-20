‘Customers won’t be happy’: Why cutting salt is a tough sell for Singapore’s hawkers

SINGAPORE: When hawker Ringo Yen tried making his wanton noodle soup less salty, some customers complained that it tasted bland and added more condiments themselves.

"It's so scary, the way they pour the soya sauce (into their food)," said the second-generation hawker, whose family has run Xiang Ji Wanton Mee at Bedok Food Centre for more than 50 years.

Mr Yen's efforts to make his soup less salty over the past two years highlight a challenge facing Singapore's push to reduce sodium consumption: Diners still expect familiar, stronger flavours.

"You must convince the customer first before you convince the hawker. If you do it the other way around, it will not be very effective," he said.

Despite years of efforts to promote lower-sodium ingredients, most hawkers CNA spoke to remain reluctant to change their recipes, fearing that altering the taste of their dishes could drive customers away.

Their concerns come as Singaporeans are consuming more sodium than before, with food sold outside the home also becoming saltier.

Findings from the National Population Health Survey and National Nutrition Survey released earlier this month showed that Singapore adults were consuming more calories and salt despite being more physically active.

Nearly all Singapore residents, or 95 per cent, exceeded the recommended daily sodium limit of 2,000mg, equivalent to about one teaspoon of salt. This is up from 88 per cent in 2019.

The findings also pointed to eating out as a factor behind the rise in sodium intake. Seven in 10 residents ate out at least once a day in 2025, up from six in 10 in 2019.

In response to CNA's queries, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) said analyses of commonly consumed dishes found their sodium content rose by about 20 per cent between 2010 and 2023, and by a further 10 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

While HPB has been encouraging food operators to adopt lower-sodium ingredients, take-up among hawkers remains limited.

Under the Healthier Ingredient Promotion Programme, introduced in 2024, HPB promoters engage hawkers stall by stall to explain the benefits of cutting sodium, offer lower-sodium ingredients for trial and link interested hawkers with suppliers.

As of June this year, HPB had reached out to about 4,000 hawkers across 146 hawker centres and coffeeshops.

Of these, only 650 stalls had switched to lower-sodium salt, sauces or seasonings. This was, however, up from just over 300 stalls in December 2024.

WHY HAWKERS ARE AFRAID TO CUT SALT

For many hawkers, changing a tried-and-tested recipe remains a difficult decision.

They told CNA that as they operate on tight margins, they risk a costly gamble by tinkering with familiar recipes.

Some who experimented with lower-sodium alternatives eventually returned to their usual ingredients, citing concerns over taste, costs and customer demand.

Others said diners are asking for more, not less – extra gravy, more condiments and bolder flavours.

Mr Daniel Loh, who runs Japanese fusion stall Ippon Fusion Bowl at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre, tried lower-sodium salt provided for free by a HPB vendor but switched back to sea salt after a few rounds.

“I still prefer the natural flavour of the sea salt," he said.