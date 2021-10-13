Hawkers say they have 'no time' to check vaccination status, many rely on safe distancing ambassadors

SINGAPORE: Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures kicked in at hawker centres and coffee shops on Wednesday (Oct 13), but hawkers whom CNA spoke to said they didn't have time to check their customers' vaccination status as it was "troublesome".

Under the new rule, only fully vaccinated people can dine in at these places.

Instead, the hawkers said they relied on safe distancing ambassadors stationed at the entrance of hawker centres to do the job.

"We don't check. It is troublesome. Outside there, (the safe distancing ambassadors) check once at the entrance already. I'm okay with that," said Mr Hussein Rashid, 68, an employee of Kelate at Beo Crescent Market.

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that fully vaccinated individuals may continue to enter shopping malls or dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops from Wednesday, but only in groups of up to two people. Those who are unvaccinated can still take away food.

Under the vaccination-differentiated measures, children aged 12 years and below, recovered individuals and unvaccinated people with a valid pre-event test result can be included in the group of two.