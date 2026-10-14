Attendance at pools and stadiums falls 12% as haze curbs outdoor exercise

SINGAPORE: With Singapore shrouded in persistent haze and air quality readings remaining in the unhealthy range, some residents are cutting back on outdoor exercise.

The impact has been felt across ActiveSG facilities. Sport Singapore told CNA that the average weekly attendance at ActiveSG stadiums and swimming pools fell about 12 per cent in the last three weeks of September compared with attendance between June and August.

Singapore's central region has been among the hardest hit by the haze, recording unhealthy Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings multiple times since levels first breached the threshold on Sep 4. Last Friday (Oct 9), the 24-hour PSI reading hit 192 there, the highest level so far this haze season.

A swim coach based at ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee Swimming Complex in Ang Mo Kio told CNA that around 40 per cent of his classes had been cancelled over the past week.