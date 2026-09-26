Air quality returns to unhealthy range in central region

PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.

The central region last recorded unhealthy air quality on the evening of Sep 20.

On Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its daily haze advisory that the 24-hour PSI was forecast to be in the moderate to low unhealthy range.

If the air quality over the next 24 hours is in the moderate range, all groups - healthy people, the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with chronic lung or heart disease - can continue with normal activities, said NEA.

If the air quality is unhealthy, healthy individuals should reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion. In such instances, the elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise such activities, and those with chronic lung and heart disease should avoid them altogether.