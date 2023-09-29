Singapore may see haze if wind direction changes; recent increase in hotspots over Sumatra

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s air quality may deteriorate if the wind direction changes, with an increase in the number of hotspots over Sumatra in the past few days, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Sep 29).

In a press release, NEA said that moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over parts of south and central Sumatra in the past few days. On Sep 27, 241 hotspots were detected, while 145 hotspots were detected a day later.

Nearby winds are expected to continue blowing from the southeast and keep the dense haze away from Singapore, it added.

“While Singapore is not expected to experience severe haze in the coming days, the PSI (pollutant standards index) may deteriorate if there is a shift in wind direction,” the press release read.

The government’s Haze Task Force, made up of 28 public agencies, is ready to roll out their respective haze action plans if the air quality deteriorates into the unhealthy range, or a 24-hour PSI above 100, said NEA.

As of 3pm on Friday, the 24-hour PSI is 81, which falls in the moderate range. If the reading is “anticipated to enter” the unhealthy range, NEA will provide daily haze advisories.