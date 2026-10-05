Air quality hits unhealthy range in central, western Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality in central and western Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Monday (Oct 5).

At 1pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was 118 in the central region and 110 in the west. Air quality for the rest of the island remained in the moderate range.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading, which gives a more current indication of air quality, was elevated in the central and west at 1pm. It was normal elsewhere.

For immediate outdoor activities, people should refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 readings and corresponding personal guide, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

The 24-hour PSI forecast and health advisories should be used when planning outdoor activities for the next day.

When 1-hour PM2.5 levels are raised, healthy people are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activity for the next hour, while elders, pregnant women, children and people with chronic heart or lung conditions should avoid such activity.