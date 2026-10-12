Air quality unhealthy across Singapore amid sustained haze

SINGAPORE: Air quality in all five regions of Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Monday (Oct 12), though 1-hour PM2.5 levels have fallen back into the normal range in some areas.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) readings ranged from 103 to 148 at 10am - all within the unhealthy range.

Hourly PM2.5 levels were elevated in central, eastern and western Singapore. The north and south recorded PM2.5 levels in the normal band.

In its Sunday evening advisory, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that despite the showers forecast over Singapore, prevailing southeasterly or southerly winds may still cause smoke haze from southern Sumatra and Kalimantan to drift towards Singapore.

"While the hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers, the situation is expected to remain elevated in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with a continued risk of severe transboundary haze occurrence," NEA said.

The 24-hour PSI for Singapore was forecast to be in the unhealthy range.