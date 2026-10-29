Haze situation in Singapore expected to improve as inter-monsoon period sets in: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Haze conditions in Singapore are expected to improve as the inter-monsoon period sets in, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday (Oct 29).

Inter-monsoon conditions have been progressively setting in over Singapore and the surrounding region with the weakening of the southwest monsoon, the Met Service said.

The inter-monsoon period is characterised by light and variable winds, as well as increased showers and higher lightning activity.

“With the shift from persistent southeasterly or southwesterly winds to light and variable winds in the surrounding region, smoke haze is less likely to be transported from fires towards Singapore,” the Met Service said.

“Together with wetter conditions over Singapore and the nearby areas, the smoke haze situation for Singapore is expected to improve.”

Air quality was moderate across all regions in Singapore on Thursday.

Hourly PM2.5 readings were also in the normal range across the country, although levels briefly crossed into the elevated range in the west on Thursday morning.

In its haze outlook on Thursday morning, NEA said the hotspot and smoke haze situation in the region remained subdued.

"The hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers but also continue to stay elevated in areas experiencing prolonged periods of dry weather, with a risk of transboundary haze occurrence," NEA said in its haze outlook.

The agency added that southeasterly to southwesterly winds are expected on Friday and Saturday, although showers are expected over the region which could help with the haze situation.

In the first fortnight of November, moderate to thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days.

The showers may extend into the evening on a few of these days, the Met service said.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of November 2026 is forecast to be slightly above its long-term average over most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33°C and 35°C on most days and could slightly exceed 35°C on a few days.