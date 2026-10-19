Haze takes toll on alfresco dining, buskers as foot traffic and earnings fall

SINGAPORE: One of the draws of Chimi's Especial is its view of Marina Bay.

Yet, that same waterfront setting leaves the Mexican restaurant at Collyer Quay particularly exposed to the haze, with 80 per cent of its seating outdoors.

Just one table was occupied when CNA visited the restaurant last Friday (Oct 16), with much of its outdoor seating left empty during what is typically one of its busiest periods of the year.

The restaurant usually serves between 50 and 70 customers during weekday lunches and 90 to 120 for dinner, while Fridays and Saturdays often draw more than 200 diners a day.

"Usually October, November, it gets really crazy. It's the high season for us, and to see it cut by 70 per cent is very painful," said Mr Aaghir Yadav, general manager of Chimichanga, which operates Chimi's.

The haze has forced the business to dial back events and promotions, including a planned pet-friendly celebration to mark Mexico's Day of the Dead festival.

The event would have featured miniature sombreros for dogs, said Mr Yadav.

"But unfortunately, you're not going to see any dogs, or you're not going to see anyone outdoors," he said.