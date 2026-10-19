Haze takes toll on alfresco dining, buskers as foot traffic and earnings fall
Sales at some restaurants have fallen by as much as 70 per cent, while buskers tell CNA of dwindling crowds and earnings as the haze keeps people indoors.
SINGAPORE: One of the draws of Chimi's Especial is its view of Marina Bay.
Yet, that same waterfront setting leaves the Mexican restaurant at Collyer Quay particularly exposed to the haze, with 80 per cent of its seating outdoors.
Just one table was occupied when CNA visited the restaurant last Friday (Oct 16), with much of its outdoor seating left empty during what is typically one of its busiest periods of the year.
The restaurant usually serves between 50 and 70 customers during weekday lunches and 90 to 120 for dinner, while Fridays and Saturdays often draw more than 200 diners a day.
"Usually October, November, it gets really crazy. It's the high season for us, and to see it cut by 70 per cent is very painful," said Mr Aaghir Yadav, general manager of Chimichanga, which operates Chimi's.
The haze has forced the business to dial back events and promotions, including a planned pet-friendly celebration to mark Mexico's Day of the Dead festival.
The event would have featured miniature sombreros for dogs, said Mr Yadav.
"But unfortunately, you're not going to see any dogs, or you're not going to see anyone outdoors," he said.
The restaurant has also been grappling with a manpower crunch, with some employees taking medical leave amid the haze.
While workers who are unwell are encouraged to recover at home, that has put additional strain on the remaining staff members.
Chimi's is not alone.
Across the food and beverage sector, some businesses say sales have fallen by as much as 70 per cent as the haze keeps customers away, while staffing pressures have mounted.
Some operators are calling for government support, including rental relief, to help cushion the impact.
The Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) warned that prolonged haze could affect staffing levels, outdoor seating capacities and delivery services.
"The health, safety and well-being of our food and beverage workers remain our absolute priority," a RAS spokesperson said.
The association also urged diners to be patient with any disruptions and continue supporting F&B establishments.
SOME RESTAURANTS ADAPT
Like Chimi's, Stella Seaside Lounge along Changi Beach has about 70 per cent of its seating outdoors.
The restaurant recorded just 30 customers last Thursday, down from its usual 90 to 120 guests on a weekday.
There has also been a slump in weekend traffic, with only 60 bookings recorded last weekend compared with the roughly 400 guests and 200 reservations it would typically expect.
Sales have fallen by about 60 per cent, but rather than dwell on the downturn, the restaurant is using this period to improve its operations and develop new menu offerings.
"We make use of the time now," said general manager Ethan Chee.
"We work on the things that we need to. We try to make sure that whenever this is over, then we are more presentable than ever."
The end of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix race weekend on Oct 11 has compounded the drop in customer traffic, according to businesses CNA spoke to.
Operators of indoor dining establishments also say they are feeling the effects as more people choose to stay home due to the haze.
And the impact extends beyond restaurants.
BUSKERS HIT HARD
For buskers, whose livelihoods depend on drawing crowds in public spaces, the worsening air quality has made it harder to perform and earn an income.
While they are still taking to the streets across Singapore, many are doing so for shorter periods.
Mr Cliff Lee, a full-time busker of 10 years, told CNA he has cut his usual daily performing hours from four to two over health concerns.
His earnings have similarly fallen by nearly 50 per cent.
"I'm trying to get more indoor locations, but of course it's hard because everyone is trying to snatch it," he said while busking at a spot at Tanjong Pagar Plaza.
He highlighted locations such as Dhoby Ghaut MRT station and the air-conditioned Toa Payoh Bus Interchange as in-demand alternatives amid the haze.
At Orchard Road, one of Singapore's most popular busking locations, performers told CNA that crowds have thinned since the onset of the haze in September, although many continue to perform.
"There are far fewer people now," said busker Michael Lee, who performs regularly at Orchard Road.
"Fridays and Saturdays used to be particularly busy, and Sundays too. But now there are significantly fewer people. I'd estimate that the crowd has dropped by at least half."
He added that his income had fallen by about 10 to 20 per cent.
Another busker Robert Tan said the haze had affected his stamina.
"Last time, I could do about half an hour without dropping," he said.
"Now (after) three songs, (I) take a break so that I can endure with my stamina and everything."
The National Arts Council has advised buskers and outdoor arts performers to refer to the latest haze readings and health advisories when deciding whether to proceed with, modify, postpone or cancel their activities.
The impact is also being felt by arts organisers.
The Esplanade moved all its outdoor performances last weekend indoors amid the unhealthy air quality readings.
Singer Jill Marie-Thomas said that while the move meant playing to a smaller audience, she was grateful the show "didn't get cancelled totally".
In a statement, the Esplanade said the health and well-being of its crew members, artistes and audience-goers remained a priority, adding that it would continue exploring alternative arrangements to ensure arts programmes can proceed safely when weather conditions require adjustments.