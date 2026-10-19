Singapore Environment Council restricts Indonesian firm APP's green certification over haze-linked suppliers
In 2015, major retailers removed Asia Pulp & Paper's products from shelves because of alleged links to fires that caused severe haze.
SINGAPORE: Indonesian paper firm Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), which is behind brands of products such as Paseo and Nice, has been placed under temporary green certification restrictions after three of its wood-fibre suppliers were linked to fires in Indonesia that caused haze in Singapore.
The Singapore Environment Council (SEC) said on Monday (Oct 19) that it had issued a notice of temporary restriction on APP's enhanced Singapore Green Labelling Scheme certification, which will now require the company to make daily fire response reports.
The restriction, which was issued on Sunday, also means that the firm is subjected to strict monitoring to ensure effective fire prevention and suppression for the land areas managed by three Indonesia concession holders – PT Bumi Mekar Hijau, PT Bumi Andalas Permai and PT Sebangun Bumi Andalas Wood Industries.
These entities are suppliers to APP, and were issued preventive measures notices by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday. They operate concessions – which are areas of land that a company is allowed to use or develop – in South Sumatra, Indonesia.
Separately on Monday, Senior Minister K Shanmugam spoke about APP's alleged links to the companies involved in the latest haze and that Singapore will investigate them.
Singapore will look beyond the individual companies that hold the concessions, but also into large groups and "persons who may ultimately control them", said the Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs.
APP was previously in the spotlight for a similar issue in 2015, when its products were pulled from shelves because of alleged links to fires that led to severe haze in Singapore at the time.
The three concessions linked to APP had also received notices from NEA in the 2015 haze.
At the time, the Consumers Association of Singapore started a campaign urging retailers and other businesses to declare that they do not source for materials or products from firms associated with the haze.
Four years later, APP received an Enhanced Singapore Green Label Scheme certification from the SEC as a result of its efforts in tackling the haze threat, paving the way for its products to return to supermarket shelves.
SEC said on Monday that if APP fails to demonstrate that strengthened monitoring, fire prevention and suppression measures are implemented effectively, the certificate may subsequently be suspended.
The company must stop using the scheme's certification logo on its products should that happen.
The council said it has stepped up measures under the scheme to address transboundary haze pollution and uphold sustainable sourcing in response to persistent hotspots and fire incidents.
"SEC takes a serious view of the damaging impact of the haze on the health of the people in Singapore as well as the region, and the environment," it added.
The enhanced certification for pulp and paper products was introduced in 2017 after severe haze shrouded Singapore in 2015.
It incorporates requirements to reduce fire risks on agroforestry plantations, including robust fire prevention and zero-burning compliance throughout the supply chain.
Around 58 pulp and paper products are certified under the scheme, said the SEC.