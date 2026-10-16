Singapore-listed First Resources, Bumitama Agri point to El Nino, say some fires began beyond their boundaries

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed palm oil producers First Resources and Bumitama Agri pointed to this year's El Nino event and fires spreading from regions where it does not operate in response to queries about its links to the ongoing haze.

The two companies, along with First Borneo Plantations, were identified in an Oct 5 Greenpeace report as being associated with companies whose plantation concessions are contributing to the haze.

Plantation concessions are areas of land that a company is allowed to use or develop, likely for palm oil planting in this case.

Palm oil stocks slid when trading on the Singapore Exchange opened on Friday (Oct 16), with First Resources shares losing as much as 9.1 per cent to S$3.71 as at 9.20 am, before later inching back up to close at S$3.80.

Also on the Singapore Exchange, Bumitama Agri was down 7.5 per cent to an intraday low of S$1.73, before settling at S$1.78 at market close. Bumitama Agri requested for a trading halt during the lunch break, and requested to lift the halt after the close.

Amid worsening haze conditions and intensifying scrutiny, First Resources on Thursday said effective fire risk management remains a top priority for the group.

The company added that it implements robust fire prevention, monitoring and firefighting measures throughout its operations.

"In recent months, fire risk across West Kalimantan has been significantly heightened due to prolonged dry conditions associated with the 2026 El Nino event," said First Resources.