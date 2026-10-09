Singaporeans mask up, cut back on outdoor activities as haze level hits season high

Over at Jurong Central Park, a two-hour activity involving around 100 students from the Institute of Technical Education was shortened to 45 minutes because of the haze.

Two lecturers supervising the students as they picked up rubbish with metal tongs decided to proceed, after checking the PSI readings and ensuring that guidelines were followed.

Others have made adjustments to their daily routines as the haze persists.

At Jurong Lake Gardens, a retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lim, said he was continuing his usual routine of jogging twice a day, but with some adjustments.

Instead of running his usual 5km at a stretch, he now breaks up his jogs, stopping to rest after every kilometre.

MASKS, AIR PURIFIERS IN DEMAND

More people have also been buying masks and air purifiers amid the haze.

A customer who only wanted to be known as Madam Tan bought a box of surgical masks as the ones she had at home, which she bought during the COVID-19 pandemic, had expired.

“I came out and felt a little bit of tearing so I bought some,” said the 73-year-old, who intends to wear a mask outdoors if the haze stays at this level or continues to worsen.

She said older people could be more vulnerable to the haze, particularly those with lung conditions, and that it was better to take precautions even if they were not experiencing any symptoms.