Singaporeans mask up, cut back on outdoor activities as haze level hits season high
But others are continuing their normal activities, including turning up for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and its activities.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are taking precautions such as wearing masks and cutting back on physical activities as air quality hits its worst levels so far this haze season.
But others carried on as usual on Friday (Oct 9), including turning up for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and its activities.
Air quality across the island is in the unhealthy range, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index climbing to 192 in the central region at 5pm – the highest reading of this year's haze season.
REDUCING OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Some schools and educational institutions have scaled back outdoor programmes in response to the worsening air quality.
At some schools, PE lessons were cancelled and outdoor activities discouraged.
Mr Arul Kumar, who was picking up his son from First Toa Payoh Primary School, told CNA that students were being asked to spend more time indoors and keep hydrated.
His son also shared with him that more of his classmates had been coughing and sneezing, and that more were wearing masks.
At the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (Primary), students have also been advised to stay away from the field during recess, said parent Geraldine Goh, who makes her daughter wear a mask to school every day.
Instead of the usual outdoor assembly, students had it in their classrooms on Friday, she added.
Over at Jurong Central Park, a two-hour activity involving around 100 students from the Institute of Technical Education was shortened to 45 minutes because of the haze.
Two lecturers supervising the students as they picked up rubbish with metal tongs decided to proceed, after checking the PSI readings and ensuring that guidelines were followed.
Others have made adjustments to their daily routines as the haze persists.
At Jurong Lake Gardens, a retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lim, said he was continuing his usual routine of jogging twice a day, but with some adjustments.
Instead of running his usual 5km at a stretch, he now breaks up his jogs, stopping to rest after every kilometre.
MASKS, AIR PURIFIERS IN DEMAND
More people have also been buying masks and air purifiers amid the haze.
A customer who only wanted to be known as Madam Tan bought a box of surgical masks as the ones she had at home, which she bought during the COVID-19 pandemic, had expired.
“I came out and felt a little bit of tearing so I bought some,” said the 73-year-old, who intends to wear a mask outdoors if the haze stays at this level or continues to worsen.
She said older people could be more vulnerable to the haze, particularly those with lung conditions, and that it was better to take precautions even if they were not experiencing any symptoms.
Mr Peter Wang went to a Best Denki outlet on Thursday intending to buy an air purifier. The 68-year-old was looking for one with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can remove smaller particles in the air.
“You just get a little bit nervous when the reading goes up,” he said. “You’re smelling it. Once you smell it, you’d think it’s really bad.”
"LIFE AS PER NORMAL", F1 FESTIVITIES CONTINUE
While some people were taking extra precautions, others largely carried on with their usual routines.
Ms Pearlie Toh, who was waiting outside Nan Hua Primary School for her son, has yet to send him to school with a mask.
Her son, who is in Primary 3, has not complained of any breathing issues, but she will send him to school with a mask if the haze gets worse, she said.
“For now, life as per normal for us. I can feel it, it’s quite choking, it’s quite bad. I’m sure they’re looking at monitoring the situation,” the 40-year-old said.
F1 race-goers who were at Raffles City before the practice session began said the haze was a concern, but it would not stop them from attending the event.
Ms Yoges Maran, 24, said she was “slightly” worried about the conditions, although she added that the haze she experienced in Sepang over the weekend was worse.
She said she would still attend the race despite the haze, but would consider wearing a mask and drinking more water.
Ms Asyiqin Musta’win was also concerned, particularly as she had tickets and feared that the concerts would be cancelled.
Still, the 29-year-old said she planned to attend again on Saturday. “No matter what, I’ll still go and I still want to be there,” said the marketing professional.
Singapore GP said there are currently no plans for now to modify entertainment activities because of the haze, adding that it will continue to monitor weather conditions.
The Singapore Tourism Board told CNA on Thursday that it had contingency plans in place, with measures covering various 24-hour PSI and 1-hour PM2.5 levels.
"In the event that haze causes visibility, public health or operational issues, the relevant agencies will work closely with SGP (Singapore Grand Prix) to assess the situation before making any collective decisions regarding the event," said the agency.