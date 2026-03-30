Hotspots detected in Johor, sending haze and smoke plumes to Singapore: NEA

SINGAPORE: Hotspots in eastern Johor were spotted, with winds causing smoke plumes to drift towards Singapore, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Mar 30).

As of 7pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) ranged from 56 to 71, within the moderate range.

According to NEA records, a 24-hour PSI of 71 is the joint-highest reading this year, with another instance recorded on Mar 24.