Singapore to send haze prevention notices to 7 companies in Indonesia responsible for fires

SINGAPORE: Singapore will send preventive measure notices to seven companies in Indonesia responsible for fires causing the current haze, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Friday (Oct 16).

The notices, which stem from Singapore’s investigations, will be issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA) under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, Ms Fu told a press conference.

The seven companies are:

- PT Bumi Andalas Permai;

- PT Bumi Mekar Hijau;

- PT Paramitra Mulia Langgeng;

- PT Sumatera Alam Anugerah;

- PT SBA Wood Industries;

- PT Hutan Lestari Raya;

- PT Bangkanesia.

The notices will require each company to: deploy firefighting personnel to extinguish or prevent the spread of any fire on land it owns or occupies; stop or not start any burning activities on such land; and to submit to NEA their action plans to extinguish any fires on its land and prevent their recurrence.

Ms Fu said the agency will investigate all companies found responsible for causing transboundary haze in Singapore.

NEA will issue notices to more companies and consider other measures under the Act if there are indications that they cause fires resulting in transboundary haze.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and the companies' responses to these notices where warranted," she said.

She said that past cases have given the government a better understanding of the practical challenges of investigating transboundary haze offences. Lessons from those cases will inform how it assess the current haze episodes and any further action under the Act.

In response to a follow-up question from CNA, Ms Fu said that fines or charges are options that are within the "realm of consideration" for next steps, adding that “we will see the effectiveness as we go”.

She declined to comment on cases still ongoing but said the government will learn from them and improve its enforcement process.

“It is not easy. I will be the first to admit, but we must try,” she said. “We must try in order to protect Singaporeans, try whatever that is within our control to bring the best outcome for Singapore, even if it may not be so effective.”

She urged the companies to do the right thing to protect their business and reputation.

ASSISTANCE TO INDONESIA

Ms Fu said the government has been in touch with its Indonesian counterparts over the past few months and had earlier offered support for their firefighting efforts. She also spoke to Indonesia’s Minister for Environment last month.

“We understand that the conditions they are dealing with are tricky, and we stand ready to assist where we can.”

Citing media reports that Indonesia is open to assistance, Ms Fu said she contacted the minister again on Friday to offer civilian assistance for firefighting and other measures, such as cloud seeding.

“I have yet to hear from him, but we are prepared to provide assistance that Indonesia thinks is suitable and will continue to engage them on this,” she added.