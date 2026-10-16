Singapore to send haze prevention notices to 7 companies in Indonesia responsible for fires

NEA will issue notices to more companies and consider other measures under the Act if there are indications that they cause fires resulting in transboundary haze.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and the companies' responses to these notices where warranted," she said.

She said that past cases have given the government a better understanding of the practical challenges of investigating transboundary haze offences. Lessons from those cases will inform how it assess the current haze episodes and any further action under the Act.

In response to a follow-up question from CNA, Ms Fu said that fines or charges are options that are within the "realm of consideration" for next steps, adding that “we will see the effectiveness as we go”.

She declined to comment on cases still ongoing but said the government will learn from them and improve its enforcement process.

“It is not easy. I will be the first to admit, but we must try,” she said. “We must try in order to protect Singaporeans, try whatever that is within our control to bring the best outcome for Singapore, even if it may not be so effective.”

She urged the companies to do the right thing to protect their business and reputation.