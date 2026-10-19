Shanmugam calls Indonesian official's 'oxygen' remarks disappointing, welcomes Prabowo's actions on haze

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Oct 19) expressed disappointment over an Indonesian official's remarks that Singapore gets its oxygen from Indonesia's forests when there is no haze, saying such comments were "not right" when people across the region are suffering from the effects of forest fires.

However, Mr Shanmugam welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's efforts to tackle the transboundary haze crisis.

Mr Shanmugam, who is coordinating minister for national security and minister for home affairs, was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a visit to Woodlands Checkpoint, where he met officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

"Frankly, it is not right to say this, when this entire region is suffering as a result of the bad behaviour of companies breaching regulations in Indonesia, and the people suffering the most are Indonesians themselves," he said of the Indonesian official's remarks.

Mr Shanmugam added that he did not believe the official’s view was widely shared within the country’s government or among the broader public, pointing to reactions to the remarks.



"We shouldn't have to put up with this," he said.