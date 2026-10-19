Shanmugam calls Indonesian official's 'oxygen' remarks disappointing, welcomes Prabowo's actions on haze
The transboundary haze is "not simply an act of nature", but a problem driven by companies pursuing profits, said Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Oct 19).
SINGAPORE: Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Oct 19) expressed disappointment over an Indonesian official's remarks that Singapore gets its oxygen from Indonesia's forests when there is no haze, saying such comments were "not right" when people across the region are suffering from the effects of forest fires.
However, Mr Shanmugam welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's efforts to tackle the transboundary haze crisis.
Mr Shanmugam, who is coordinating minister for national security and minister for home affairs, was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a visit to Woodlands Checkpoint, where he met officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
"Frankly, it is not right to say this, when this entire region is suffering as a result of the bad behaviour of companies breaching regulations in Indonesia, and the people suffering the most are Indonesians themselves," he said of the Indonesian official's remarks.
Mr Shanmugam added that he did not believe the official’s view was widely shared within the country’s government or among the broader public, pointing to reactions to the remarks.
"We shouldn't have to put up with this," he said.
The comments come after Indonesia’s Government Communications Agency head Syahganda Nainggolan on Oct 10 defended the country against criticism over transboundary haze, saying: "We're not just sending over the haze. When there's no haze, we send oxygen. The oxygen in Singapore and Malaysia comes from our forests, right?"
He added that the forest fires are "beyond human error" and a natural phenomenon.
Mr Shanmugam said the smog caused by the burning was "entirely preventable", adding that responsibility for the problem must be clearly established.
Recalling Singapore's haze episodes in 2013 and 2015, Mr Shanmugam reiterated that the problem was "not simply an act of nature", but one driven by companies pursuing profits.
"We haven't had the problem for some years, but now it has returned,” he said.
PRABOWO'S EFFORTS TO TACKLE HAZE
Mr Shanmugam also acknowledged the steps taken by Mr Prabowo and his administration to address the haze situation.
He highlighted that Mr Prabowo has replaced the head of the agency responsible for firefighting and disaster relief, put in place directives against slash-and-burn practices on peatland, and prioritised fire prevention as a long-term solution.
"The president has personally expressed commitment to tackling that case," said Mr Shanmugam.
"Some of these steps are quite unprecedented. They show what President Prabowo and his administration's approach and thinking are."
Mr Shanmugam also said Singapore welcomes Mr Prabowo’s approval of foreign assistance to combat the fires causing the regional haze crisis.
Last Thursday, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said that discussions on assistance from neighbouring countries have entered the technical stage, although he did not specify which countries had offered assistance or what form the assistance would take.
Singapore has offered assistance and will do its part to support Indonesia's efforts, Mr Shanmugam said on Monday.
He also said Singapore would use every legal, regulatory and economic lever at its disposal to pursue companies responsible for the haze for "as long as it takes", and was prepared to strengthen its laws against them on an urgent basis.