Singapore haze: 7 takeaways from press conference – from school contingency plans to mask supplies

SINGAPORE: With air quality worsening and the haze potentially reaching hazardous levels in Singapore, the government on Friday (Oct 16) held its first press conference on the situation, outlining measures to protect residents and tackle the fires contributing to the pollution.

From contingency plans for schools and national examinations to the supply of N95 masks, here are seven key takeaways.

1. Haze could reach hazardous levels and persist for weeks

Singaporeans should be prepared for the haze to continue for some time, with air quality potentially reaching hazardous levels, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu warned.

This is the first time this year that Singapore has warned that the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) could cross 300.

The situation remains fluid and will depend on weather conditions, Ms Fu said, adding that the haze could last for another three to four weeks.

However, the government expects conditions to improve towards the inter-monsoon period at the end of October or early November, when lighter and more variable winds are less likely to bring haze from Sumatra or Kalimantan.

By early December, the northeast monsoon is expected to bring winds that would carry haze from these areas away from Singapore.