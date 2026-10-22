Second round of haze mask distribution starts Friday, eligibility expanded to seniors aged 60 and above
Singaporeans who did not collect masks in the first round can pick up both batches at once from community clubs.
SINGAPORE: A second round of haze mask distribution begins on Friday (Oct 23), with more seniors now eligible, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Thursday.
All Singaporeans aged 60 and above will be eligible to collect two masks, with the age threshold for seniors lowered from 67.
People who collected masks in the first round can collect another two at any community club (CC) or designated vending machine. Those who were eligible earlier but did not collect their masks can receive both rounds at once at any CC.
Speaking to reporters at Beo Crescent Market, Ms Fu said the government had heard from seniors above 60 who were not Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation cardholders and also needed the masks.
"We agree with them. So we are extending this to all Singapore seniors above 60 years of age," she said.
Other groups eligible for the masks include: CHAS Orange and Blue cardholders, Medical Fee Exemption Card holders and recipients of ComCare Assistance.
Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16 and people with medical conditions such as asthma can collect masks at CCs.
Eligible Singaporeans may ask a family member or friend to collect masks on their behalf, using the eligible person’s NRIC.
The government-issued haze masks include N95, KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks, all of which help reduce exposure to haze particles.
Ms Fu also urged people to look out for those who may need extra help during the haze, citing elderly residents who may have difficulty collecting masks, as well as self-employed workers such as hawkers and delivery riders.
BE PREPARED FOR AIR QUALITY TO DETERIORATE
About 22 per cent of eligible Singaporeans have collected the masks so far, according to the haze task force. With air quality improving, Ms Fu encouraged those who have not done so to collect them before conditions worsen again.
"The haze situation has improved over the last few days. However, the health of our people remains our top priority," she said, adding that Singaporeans should stay prepared for another deterioration in air quality.
She also addressed concerns over mask availability after some retail shelves were found empty. She said the Ministry of Health will draw on its national inventory to help restock supplies at Sheng Siong, Giant and Cold Storage. FairPrice Group has masks available in stores and online, she added.
"So no need to panic. There are always masks available, and we just need to give the retailers some time to replenish their shelves," Ms Fu said.
Air quality across Singapore has improved, with hourly PM2.5 readings in the normal range across all regions as of 1pm on Thursday.
This follows a sharp deterioration earlier in the month. On Oct 14, the hourly PM2.5 reading in the west hit 288, the highest in Singapore since 2015. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index in the west reached 230 on Oct 18, the highest islandwide reading this year.
At a press conference on the haze situation on Oct 16, Ms Fu warned that air quality could reach hazardous levels. She said the situation remained fluid and depended on weather conditions, adding that the haze could last for another three to four weeks.
The government began distributing N95 masks on Oct 14 at all community clubs. A total of 37 vending machines dispensing free N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans were also deployed islandwide.
IMPACT ON BUSINESSES
Some food and beverage operators told CNA that sales had fallen by as much as 70 per cent as fewer customers ventured out, while staffing pressures had mounted. Some have called for government support, including rental relief.
At Jurong West Hawker Centre, some stallholders said last Sunday that business had fallen by about half. One stall reported losing as much as 80 per cent of its weekend business.
Ms Fu said her visit to Beo Crescent Market was partly to understand how hawkers had been affected.
Feedback was mixed, she said, with some reporting an impact on business, others saying business was about the same and some seeing more takeaway orders.
"We will collate all the feedback and make a decision on whether extra help is needed," she said. "But we are always here for Singaporeans, so I think Singaporeans can be assured of that."