Second round of haze mask distribution starts Friday, eligibility expanded to seniors aged 60 and above

SINGAPORE: A second round of haze mask distribution begins on Friday (Oct 23), with more seniors now eligible, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Thursday.

All Singaporeans aged 60 and above will be eligible to collect two masks, with the age threshold for seniors lowered from 67.

People who collected masks in the first round can collect another two at any community club (CC) or designated vending machine. Those who were eligible earlier but did not collect their masks can receive both rounds at once at any CC.

Speaking to reporters at Beo Crescent Market, Ms Fu said the government had heard from seniors above 60 who were not Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation cardholders and also needed the masks.

"We agree with them. So we are extending this to all Singapore seniors above 60 years of age," she said.