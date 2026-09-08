Air quality to remain in moderate to low unhealthy range on Wednesday: NEA

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore remained in the moderate range on Tuesday (Sep 8), with the National Environment Agency (NEA) forecasting the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for Wednesday to be in the moderate to low unhealthy range.

The 24-hour PSI was between 62 and 74 as at 6pm on Tuesday.

In Its health advisory, NEA said that if the air quality over the next 24-hours is in the moderate range, all groups - healthy people, the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with chronic lung or heart disease - can continue with normal activities.

If the air quality is unhealthy, healthy individuals should reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion. In such instances, the elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise such activities, and those with chronic lung and heart disease should avoid them altogether.