Mosques to remain open for prayers, arrangements may be adjusted if haze worsens

SINGAPORE: Mosques will remain open for daily and Friday prayers amid the haze, although prayer arrangements may be adjusted depending on prevailing conditions, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

The council stepped up haze preparedness measures across mosques, madrasahs and mosque-based kindergartens as air quality in Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Monday (Oct 12).

"Mosques will remain open for daily and Friday congregational prayers, with appropriate precautions in place. Should the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) enter the Very Unhealthy range (201–300), mosques will suspend non-essential outdoor programmes and activities," said MUIS.

"Prayer arrangements may also be adjusted according to prevailing haze conditions, available indoor facilities and national health advisories."

Mosques have been issued haze guidelines covering precautionary measures across different PSI levels, said MUIS, adding that its measures are aligned with national health advisories and Singapore's whole-of-government haze response.

Congregants are encouraged to minimise prolonged outdoor exposure, while the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are advised to take additional precautions, such as wearing suitable masks when attending prayers.

Full-time madrasahs and mosque-based kindergartens have been advised to implement relevant haze management measures in accordance with advisories issued by the Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Development Agency.

The measures include adjustments to outdoor activities, appropriate indoor arrangements and monitoring the well-being of students and staff, it said. Parents will be informed of any changes to school activities or arrangements.

“MUIS will continue to monitor the haze situation closely and work with relevant government agencies to review and adjust its measures as necessary, in line with prevailing conditions and national health advisories.”

In August, MUIS temporarily shortened Friday sermon sessions, citing heat and haze.