Low chance of haze affecting Singapore despite increase in Sumatra hotspots

SINGAPORE: There is a low chance of haze affecting Singapore despite an increase in the number of hotspots detected in Sumatra.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its daily haze advisory on Tuesday (Oct 17) that the weather has remained dry over most parts of the surrounding region.

A total of 530 hotspots were detected in southern and central Sumatra, more than the 285 hotspots detected on Monday, added the agency. Smoke haze over southern and central Sumatra was also observed to be blown towards the northwest by prevailing winds.

"An increase in shower activities is forecast for Singapore and the surrounding region from tomorrow. The prevailing winds are forecast to blow mainly from the southeast or south, weakening to become light and variable in direction over the next few days.

"The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore is assessed to be low," said NEA.