NEA to provide daily haze advisories after first unhealthy 24-hour PSI reading from haze since 2023

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) will start providing daily haze advisories from Friday (Sep 4) evening after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) entered the unhealthy range for Singapore's central region.

It crossed into the unhealthy band of of 101 to 200 at 7am due to haze, marking the first time the PSI has breached the level since Oct 8, 2023. It inched up to 105 at 10am.

In a joint media release issued on behalf of agencies in the Haze Task Force (HTF), NEA said those in the taskforce have implemented their respective action plans and advisories to protect public health and well-being.

In its daily haze advisories, NEA will include the 24-hour PSI forecast, which can be used by the public to plan their activities and events for the next 24 hours.

"The health impact of the haze is dependent on each individual’s health status, the PSI level, and the duration and intensity of outdoor activity. Reducing outdoor activities and physical exertion can help limit the ill effects from haze exposure," said NEA, adding that the public is advised to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

"Those with chronic heart and lung conditions should ensure that medications are on hand and readily accessible. Vulnerable persons, especially the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with chronic heart and lung conditions, who develop symptoms or feel unwell, should seek medical attention promptly."