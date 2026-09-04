Daily haze advisories to start after first unhealthy 24-hour PSI reading since October 2023

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) will start providing daily haze advisories from Friday (Sep 4) evening after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) entered the unhealthy range for Singapore's central region.

It crossed into the unhealthy band of 101 to 200 at 7am due to haze, marking the first time the PSI has breached the level since Oct 8, 2023. It inched up to 106 at 1pm.

In a joint media release issued on behalf of agencies in the Haze Task Force (HTF), NEA said those in the taskforce have implemented their respective action plans and advisories to protect public health and well-being.

In its daily haze advisories, NEA will include the 24-hour PSI forecast, which can be used by the public to plan their activities and events for the next 24 hours.

A 24-hour PSI reading is considered "very unhealthy" when it is within the 201-300 range, and "hazardous" when it goes over 300.

"The health impact of the haze is dependent on each individual’s health status, the PSI level, and the duration and intensity of outdoor activity. Reducing outdoor activities and physical exertion can help limit the ill effects from haze exposure," said NEA, adding that the public is advised to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

"Those with chronic heart and lung conditions should ensure that medications are on hand and readily accessible. Vulnerable persons, especially the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with chronic heart and lung conditions, who develop symptoms or feel unwell, should seek medical attention promptly."

N95 masks are not required when there is short exposure, such as commuting from home to school or work, or in an indoor environment, said NEA.

It added that in general, healthy individuals who have to be outdoors for several hours may wear an N95 mask to reduce exposure when the forecasted air quality is in the hazardous range.

Vulnerable populations should avoid or minimise outdoor activity when the forecasted air quality is very unhealthy. If they have to be outdoors for several hours, they can reduce exposure by wearing an N95 mask.

The elderly, pregnant women and those with severe lung or heart conditions who have difficulty breathing at rest or on exertion should seek medical advice on whether they should use the N95 mask. They can also access the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s website for more information.

In a Facebook post, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that while most essential activities can continue, members of the public should look at the PM2.5 readings to plan activities for the next hour and the 24-hour PSI to plan activities for the next day.

"Keep yourself and your family safe. N95 masks are not required for short exposure and you should only buy them when needed."