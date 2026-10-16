Preschools to remain open even if schools close when haze hits hazardous level: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Preschools will remain open even if schools close in the event of 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings reaching hazardous levels, said Education Minister Desmond Lee on Friday (Oct 16).

Speaking at a press conference to address the haze situation, Mr Lee said that while haze forecasts help schools plan and give parents and students advance notice, school leaders will also take into account the hourly PM2.5 readings in managing school-based activities.

If the 24-hour PSI forecast for the next day is 300 and above, the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will strongly encourage parents and guardians to keep their infants and young children at home.

MOE will also consider closing schools and transitioning to home-based learning for younger students from preschool to secondary school.

“We understand that this can be challenging for parents who cannot work from home or who cannot find alternative arrangements for their children,” said Mr Lee.

This is why MOE kindergartens, MOE Kindergarden Care and all ECDA licensed preschools will remain open even if schools close, said Mr Lee.

Special education schools, as well as student care centres in primary and secondary schools, will also be open to take care of students who do not have alternative care arrangements.

On Oct 9, the task force had said that MOE would consider closing schools when the air quality forecast for the next day is in the hazardous range, with the 24-hour PSI exceeding 300.

"In making any decision to close schools, MOE is mindful of the disruptions to families’ care arrangements for their children, and will take into consideration all available information, health advisories and forecasts from the relevant authorities regarding the next day’s haze situation," it said at the time.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau were also on the panel on Friday. The task force was convened last week, led by the National Environment Agency and comprising 28 government agencies.

Singapore has now endured nearly two weeks of unhealthy air quality in at least one part of the island.

The last time all five regions recorded moderate air quality at the same time was at midnight on Oct 5, when 24-hour PSI readings ranged from 77 to 100.

Friday also marks six weeks since Singapore recorded its first unhealthy 24-hour PSI reading of the year.

Central Singapore crossed into the very unhealthy band at midnight on Friday, and its 24-hour PSI climbed to 229 at 3pm, a new high for the year.