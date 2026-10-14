PM2.5 readings high in 3 regions of Singapore as haze persists; air quality remains unhealthy across country

SINGAPORE: Hourly PM2.5 readings entered the high band in three regions of Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 14) afternoon, as air quality continued to be unhealthy across the country.

Hourly PM2.5 readings in the west, south and east entered the high range at 1pm at 195, 173 and 160, respectively. Readings were elevated in the remaining regions, standing at 139 in the central region and 88 in the north.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings were in the unhealthy band in all regions, ranging from 107 to 146.

In its advisory on Wednesday morning, NEA said that dry weather continued over many parts of the southern Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region overnight except for the northern parts of Sumatra, Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia, which saw rain.

"Scattered to widespread hotspots were detected in Kalimantan and the southern parts of Sumatra, while few hotspots were detected elsewhere in the southern ASEAN region."

It added that many air quality stations in Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, Kalimantan, Sumatra and western Sarawak reported unhealthy to hazardous air quality levels, but cloud cover prevented a full assessment of the smoke haze situation across parts of the region.

"In the coming days, dry conditions are forecast to continue over parts of the southern ASEAN region, apart from Peninsular Malaysia, and the northern and central parts of Sumatra and Borneo, where showers are expected," said NEA.

"While the hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers, the situation is expected to remain elevated in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with a continued risk of severe transboundary haze occurrence."

The prevailing winds over the southern ASEAN region are expected to blow mainly from the east-southeast to south.

NEA forecast in its Tuesday haze advisory that the air quality in Singapore would remain unhealthy on Wednesday.