Singapore haze: Air quality remains very unhealthy in west, unhealthy in other regions

In an advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range for Sunday.

Smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan continued to drift towards Singapore on Saturday due to southeasterly winds, said NEA. It added that it also observed smoke haze over Sumatra.

On Sunday, winds are forecast to shift to blow from the south-southeast or south, which may reduce the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore, said NEA, adding that some smoke haze from Sumatra may still drift towards Singapore.

There will also likely be rain over Singapore and the surrounding region.

"On Monday and Tuesday, more showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of Kalimantan and winds (are) expected to gradually weaken and blow from the southeast or south," said NEA.

This could similarly further decrease the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore, although some smoke haze from Sumatra may drift towards Singapore.

Earlier on Saturday morning, NEA warned of a continued risk of severe transboundary haze, with dry conditions expected to persist in parts of the southern ASEAN region over the coming days.