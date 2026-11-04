As it happened: Parliament passes tougher haze law, raising maximum fine to S$20 million

SINGAPORE: Parliament passed amendments to Singapore's transboundary haze law on Wednesday (Nov 4), raising the maximum fine for the main offence from S$2 million to S$20 million.

The changes give authorities stronger powers to investigate and act against companies linked to haze pollution.

They also allow restrictions on business dealings with errant entities and action before haze reaches Singapore.

The Bill was passed under a Certificate of Urgency, following Singapore's worst haze episode since 2015.

Follow our coverage of the parliamentary debate below.