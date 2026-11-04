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As it happened: Parliament passes tougher haze law, raising maximum fine to S$20 million
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Singapore

As it happened: Parliament passes tougher haze law, raising maximum fine to S$20 million

Companies linked to transboundary haze will now face higher fines as well as curbs on business dealings under amendments to Singapore’s haze law passed on Wednesday (Nov 4).

As it happened: Parliament passes tougher haze law, raising maximum fine to S$20 million

The haze situation in Marina Bay on Oct 13, 2026. (File photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

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04 Nov 2026 01:42PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2026 09:12PM)
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SINGAPORE: Parliament passed amendments to Singapore's transboundary haze law on Wednesday (Nov 4), raising the maximum fine for the main offence from S$2 million to S$20 million.

The changes give authorities stronger powers to investigate and act against companies linked to haze pollution.

They also allow restrictions on business dealings with errant entities and action before haze reaches Singapore.

The Bill was passed under a Certificate of Urgency, following Singapore's worst haze episode since 2015.

Follow our coverage of the parliamentary debate below.

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Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

parliament haze Transboundary Haze Pollution Act
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