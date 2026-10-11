Air quality in the 'unhealthy' range across Singapore as haze persists

SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Sunday (Oct 11) as hazy conditions persisted across the island.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy range across all five regions, while 1-hour PM2.5 readings were in the Elevated band.

The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the unhealthy to high unhealthy range for the next 24 hours, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Saturday evening.

"Moderate to dense smoke haze from southern Sumatra was observed to drift towards Singapore," NEA said, adding that smoke haze was also observed in many parts of Kalimantan.

While some showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the surrounding region, dry conditions are expected to continue over parts of southern Sumatra and Kalimantan, said the agency.

"Under the prevailing east-southeasterly or southerly winds, smoke haze may continue to drift towards Singapore," it added.