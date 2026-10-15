Singapore haze: PM2.5 readings elevated in all regions; air quality remains very unhealthy in west
At 8am, the 24-hour PSI reading in western Singapore was 207, in the very unhealthy range.
SINGAPORE: Hourly PM2.5 readings were in the elevated range across Singapore on Thursday (Oct 15) morning after spiking the day before.
At 8am, hourly PM2.5 readings were elevated in all five regions of the country, with readings ranging from 60 to 99.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI), meanwhile, was in the unhealthy band in all regions except the west, which recorded a very unhealthy reading of 207.
On Wednesday, 1-hour PM2.5 readings in the west reached the very high band, peaking at 288 at 3pm - the highest reading since 2015.
In its Wednesday evening advisory, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that dense smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan was observed to drift towards Singapore under prevailing southeasterly winds.
It added that smoke haze was expected to continue drifting towards Singapore overnight and into Thursday as winds prevailed.
"While some showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the surrounding region tomorrow, dry conditions are expected to persist over parts of southern Sumatra and Kalimantan," NEA said.
Singapore's 24-hour PSI was forecast to be in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range.
Given that PM2.5 levels have reached the very high range and taking into consideration that the 24-hour PSI may enter the very unhealthy range, the government began the phased distribution of N95 masks at community clubs and haze mask vending machines at selected public transport hubs, social service offices and People's Association venues, NEA said.
N95 masks will be made available progressively at designated collection points and may not be immediately available at all locations, the agency added.
"The vending machines are being progressively deployed across the island from this evening and stocks will be replenished progressively and regularly," it said.
Members of the public can visit the HazeMaskGoWhere website for more information on collection locations and live updates on mask availability at the vending machines.
"Members of the public are encouraged to check the website for availability before heading to a collection point."
NEA also noted that N95 masks may be unavailable at some retail outlets due to a spike in demand, but said that "there are sufficient stocks of N95 masks in retailers' warehouses and government stockpiles".
"The Haze Task Force is working closely with retailers to replenish stocks and ensure the availability of N95 masks to the public.