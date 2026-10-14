Spike in PM2.5 in Singapore catches people off guard, haze hits businesses and outdoor workers

SINGAPORE: From food delivery riders to office workers, people in Singapore were caught off guard as PM2.5 levels spiked to 288 in the western part of the country on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 14).

This is the highest reading since Oct 2015.

PM2.5 levels began rising since noon, with the west's air quality remaining above 230 from 3pm to 8pm. In the central parts of Singapore, PM2.5 readings have been above 200 in the same time frame.

But for some, like Mr Lim, who declined to give his full name, the poor air quality is something the Grab food delivery rider has to brave.

"My throat is itching and my eyes are watering. Wearing a mask while riding with my helmet in this heat is also extremely uncomfortable," said the 45-year-old who delivers food for about 10 hours a day on average.

"But I can't stop delivering food, because I'm not paid for the days I hide at home. I just need to deliver (food) through the haze."