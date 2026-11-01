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Singapore haze: PM2.5 readings back to normal islandwide after west briefly enters elevated band
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Singapore

Singapore haze: PM2.5 readings back to normal islandwide after west briefly enters elevated band

The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate range on Sunday, between 51 and 70.

Singapore haze: PM2.5 readings back to normal islandwide after west briefly enters elevated band

The city skyline is seen through clear skies on Oct 27, 2026, as haze conditions improve in Singapore. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

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01 Nov 2026 07:34AM
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Singapore: 1-hour PM2.5 readings were back in the normal range across Singapore on Sunday (Nov 1), after the reading in the west entered the elevated band earlier in the morning. 

At 7am, 1-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 30 to 55 across the five regions, all within the normal band.

The western region recorded elevated 1-hour PM2.5 readings at 5am and 6am, reaching 59.

At 7am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 68 to 86, in the moderate range.

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The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate range on Sunday, between 51 and 70.

Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Oct 25, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.

In its latest haze advisory on Saturday afternoon, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate haze remained confined over parts of Kalimantan.

It added that showers over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and the surrounding region were expected to keep the haze situation subdued on Sunday, with prevailing winds forecast to blow from the east or southeast.

NEA advises the public to use the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings for immediate activities.

Based on Sunday's PSI forecast, all members of the public can continue with their usual outdoor activities.

When 1-hour PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.

Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.

Source: CNA/sz

Related Topics

haze National Environment Agency
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