Haze probe: Five Singapore-registered companies agree to engage assessors

SINGAPORE: Five Singapore-registered companies potentially linked to the fires that led to transboundary haze have agreed to engage assessors and cooperate in the assessment process, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Saturday (Oct 31).

The agency met representatives from Wilmar International, Golden Agri-Resources, APP Company, APP Company (China) and Indofood Agri Resources. It will be meeting Kencana Agri, which has expressed willingness to voluntarily engage assessors.

"NEA welcomes the response from the Singapore-registered companies that have indicated their willingness to cooperate with the assessment process conducted by assessors from the Panel on Transboundary Haze," said the agency.

It also welcomed a recent public statement by First Resources that stated it was prepared to engage an investigation firm and a law firm to assess whether the company had any involvement or connection with the fires in Indonesia that contributed to transboundary haze.

"We look forward to receiving written confirmation of its participation in the assessment process," said NEA.

The agencies said the companies' voluntary participation in the assessment process will help establish the facts.

Earlier this week, senior executives from 10 companies potentially linked to haze-causing fires pledged to cooperate fully with Singapore’s investigations, after a meeting with three ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister K Shanmugam and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu met the companies' leaders to set out the government's expectations and plans to strengthen laws to hold accountable those responsible for haze pollution.

The companies at the meeting, which lasted less than half an hour, were Bumitama Agri, First Resources, Golden Agri-Resources, Indofood Agri Resources, Kencana Agri, TSH Resources, Wilmar International and Sinar Mas Group. Sinar Mas Group's senior adviser Bernard Tan also represented Asia Pulp and Paper and Asia Pulp and Paper (China).