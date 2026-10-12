CNA Explains: Why PSI and AQI readings differ - and which one should you follow during haze season?

SINGAPORE: As hazy conditions persist in Singapore, monitoring air quality has likely become more routine for residents, organisations and institutions.

The country announced on Friday (Oct 9) several measures it would take and consider, such as distributing N95 masks and closing schools, if the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hits certain levels.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) provides two key indicators for Singapore’s air quality - the 24-hour PSI and the 1-hour PM 2.5 reading.

But a quick search online will turn up other figures as well.

Last week, several international news outlets reported that Singapore topped IQAir's live ranking of the world's most polluted major cities.

The Swiss air quality monitoring platform tracks pollution levels using a modified version of the US Air Quality Index (AQI), known as US AQI+, rather than Singapore’s PSI or PM2.5 readings.

It applies US AQI breakpoints, which mark the boundaries between air quality categories, to hourly pollutant measurements.

So why do these readings differ, and which ones should people in Singapore pay attention to?