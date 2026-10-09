N95 masks to be distributed to more vulnerable individuals once 24-hour PSI exceeds 200: Haze Task Force
School closures will be considered when the air quality forecast for the next day exceeds a 24-hour PSI of 300.
SINGAPORE: The government has set aside N95 masks that will be distributed to more vulnerable individuals when the 24-hour PSI exceeds 200 and enters the very unhealthy range, the government's Haze Task Force said on Friday (Oct 9) night.
Eligible Singaporeans who can collect the masks include members of the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) orange and blue cardholders, Medical Fee Exemption Card holders and recipients of ComCare Assistance.
These individuals can collect the masks from vending machines at selected transport hubs, social service offices and People's Association (PA) venues.
Pregnant women, children aged 7 to 16, and individuals with medical conditions such as asthma can also collect masks at PA venues.
Eligible individuals must present their NRICs when collecting the masks, or have a family member or friend collect them on their behalf using their NRIC. The masks will come in packs of two.
The mask distribution is meant to support Singaporeans who may be more vulnerable to the effects of haze or who may have limited means of obtaining N95 masks themselves, said the task force.
The task force added that sufficient stocks of N95 masks remain in retailers' warehouses and government stockpiles, and that it works closely with retailers to ensure their availability.
It said N95 masks are generally not required for short outdoor exposure, such as commuting from home to school or work, and when indoors.
Air-conditioned rooms in community clubs and selected residents' committee and residents' network centres will also be set up as haze shelters when the PSI exceeds 200.
These were among several measures announced by the Haze Task Force, which has been newly convened in preparation for the possibility of the 24-hour PSI exceeding 200.
The task force issued advisories covering areas including health, schools, workplaces, transport and sporting activities on Friday.
"Based on the current situation, it is possible that the 24-hour PSI may exceed 200 and enter the very unhealthy range," it said.
It added that while showers are expected over the weekend, prevailing southeasterly to southwesterly winds may continue to transport smoke haze from southern Sumatra and Kalimantan towards Singapore.
The Haze Task Force is led by the National Environment Agency and comprises 28 government agencies.
POSSIBLE SCHOOL CLOSURES
The Ministry of Education (MOE) will consider closing schools when the air quality forecast for the next day is in the hazardous range with the 24-hour PSI exceeding 300, the task force said.
"In making any decision to close schools, MOE is mindful of the disruptions to families’ care arrangements for their children, and will take into consideration all available information, health advisories and forecasts from the relevant authorities regarding the next day’s haze situation," it added.
If school closures coincide with national examinations, the affected examination papers will be rescheduled and the examination period extended.
Any rescheduling of examinations will be announced together with the school closure. School and private candidates will be informed through their schools and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) respectively.
"If the candidate is unable to sit for or continue with the examination, the candidate’s health must take priority. There are existing procedures for schools to escalate the situation to SEAB for special consideration so that the candidate will not be penalised," said the task force.
O-Level year-end examinations are currently underway for some subjects, with written examinations for core subjects set to start on Oct 19.
Meanwhile, some primary schools have no lessons from Oct 12 to 14, due to the marking exercise for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).
HEALTHCARE INSTITUTIONS AND SCHOOLS
Healthcare institutions, including public hospitals, polyclinics and nursing homes, have activated haze preparedness measures, said the task force.
These include using air purifiers, closing the windows in the wards and corridors, and reducing ambient temperature through portable air coolers, where appropriate.
"Given the worsening air quality, community care providers offering residential and centre-based services have been reminded to replace outdoor activities with indoor ones," it said.
In pre-schools, all outdoor activities and strenuous indoor activities must stop when the air quality is in the very unhealthy range, while children with chronic heart and lung conditions will be exempted from all indoor physical activities, said the task force.
"Preschools are required to ensure that all children remain in enclosed and well-ventilated indoor spaces with doors and windows closed, and fans or air conditioners switched on," it said.
"In addition, preschools are to prepare at least one enclosed room with air purifier(s) turned on to temporarily accommodate children who may become unwell or develop respiratory problems due to the impact of haze.
"Preschools are also required to ensure that children with asthma, heart or respiratory problems have their prescribed medication with them, and to closely monitor the health of all children.
"Should any child exhibit respiratory problems or feel unwell, the preschool is to inform the parents and seek medical attention for the child."
The task force said MOE and schools have plans to ensure the well-being of students and staff during a haze situation.
"All students will be kept in well-ventilated indoor enclosed spaces with air purifiers turned on. Teachers will also be on the lookout for students who are unwell or have pre-existing lung or heart conditions," it said.
"Classroom lessons will continue, but lessons may be modified as appropriate. For instance, students may be assigned work confined to sit-down classroom setting. Outdoor activities will be avoided."
Students and staff who feel unwell will be referred for medical attention, while schools will monitor 1-hour PM2.5 readings throughout the day and adjust activities according to changing conditions.
For national examinations, candidates will take their papers in enclosed spaces such as classrooms or halls, with air purifiers provided to allow examinations to continue if haze conditions worsen unexpectedly.
GENERAL ADVICE
The health impact of haze depends on an individual's health status, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity, said the Haze Task Force.
"Given the air quality forecast for the next 24 hours, healthy persons should avoid prolonged and strenuous outdoor physical exertion," it said.
"The elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise outdoor activity, while those with chronic lung or heart disease should avoid outdoor activities."
People who feel unwell, particularly the elderly, children and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should seek medical attention, said the task force.
Air quality in Singapore has worsened in recent weeks. All five regions of Singapore recorded unhealthy air quality levels on Sep 15 - the first time this has happened since September 2019.
On Friday, the 24-hour PSI rose steadily across Singapore through the morning. By 5pm, all five regions were in the unhealthy range, with the central region recording a PSI of 192 - a new high for this year's haze season.
Readings for the 1-hour PM2.5 in the central and west regions moved into and out of the high band multiple times across Thursday night and Friday.
For those planning immediate outdoor activities, NEA advises checking the hourly PM2.5 levels.
The 24-hour PSI forecast and corresponding health advisories should be used when planning outdoor activities for the next day.
When 1-hour PM2.5 levels are elevated, healthy people are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activity for the next hour, while the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with chronic heart or lung conditions should avoid such activity.
HOME TEAM AND SINGAPORE ARMED FORCES
The task force said the Home Team departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs calibrate the training and outdoor activities of their personnel according to the 24-hour PSI level.
When the 24-hour PSI exceeds 200 or the 1-hour PM2.5 exceeds 150, all physical fitness testing will be suspended and outdoor physical training will be avoided.
Indoor air-conditioned alternatives will be used where possible, while susceptible personnel will be identified and assigned work arrangements that reduced outdoor exposure.
Under similar air quality conditions, the Singapore Armed Forces will adopt additional measures for service personnel performing outdoor duties or physical training activities, as well as those with existing medical conditions that could be aggravated by the haze.
"Prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities will be avoided, and outdoor physical fitness tests will be postponed or be conducted indoors, if applicable," said the task force.
"Service personnel with existing medical conditions that could be aggravated by the haze will don the N95 masks when performing essential outdoor duties."
WORKERS
Employers were reminded not to compromise the health and safety of employees, especially those who work outdoors.
When the PSI is in the very unhealthy range, healthy employees should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor work.
Outdoor work should be minimised for vulnerable workers, especially the elderly and pregnant women, and avoided by those with chronic heart and lung conditions.
Employers were advised to use mechanical aids, implement job rotation, schedule indoor rest breaks and ensure adequate hydration.
"If prolonged or strenuous outdoor work is not avoidable, and an employer still requires an employee to work due to extenuating circumstances, the employer is strongly urged to provide suitable masks," said the task force, pointing to N95 masks and the equivalent.
Employers should also closely monitor workers' health and symptoms, and regularly communicate the measures being taken to help them cope with the haze, added the task force.
Platform workers exposed to the haze while making outdoor deliveries were similarly advised to follow the measures where possible.
SPORTS
Participants and organisers of sporting activities, as well as sport facility operators, are advised to continuously monitor air quality, adjust their activities and operations accordingly, and conduct risk assessments taking into account relevant health advisories.
"When the 24-hour PSI levels cross into the very unhealthy range, sport organisers and facility owners should consider modifying or suspending activities held outdoors and in non air-conditioned facilities to minimise prolonged exposure," said the task force.
Organisers of sporting activities in air-conditioned venues should review their existing risk assessments before deciding whether to proceed, it added.
"The 1-hour PM2.5 readings are measured across shorter time frames and reflect the prevailing conditions, and may be used to help activity organisers and individuals assess localised conditions and determine appropriate risk mitigation measures on-site, particularly where vulnerable persons are involved."
All ActiveSG Sport Centres are also monitoring haze conditions and will adjust operations based on the 24-hour PSI index and the relevant health advisories, said the task force.
MOTORISTS AND COMMUTERS
Motorists will receive reminders to drive with care and switch on their headlights when visibility is low through the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System signs and ERP 2.0 On-Board Units.
Tunnel lighting will also be adjusted where necessary to improve visibility, said the task force.
Information about any affected train or bus services can be found on the MyTransport.SG mobile application and the social media pages of public transport operators and the Land Transport Authority.