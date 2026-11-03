No need for more PM2.5 forecasts as too many indicators may confuse public: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: Singapore does not need additional PM2.5 forecasts as too many indicators may confuse the public, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Tuesday (Nov 3).

She was responding to questions from Members of Parliament on air quality readings, N95 masks and other haze issues. The questions followed more than a week of unhealthy air quality in Singapore, sending residents scrambling for masks and air purifiers.

Ms Fu said the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) and hourly readings of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) have worked well in guiding decisions.

“We don’t think there is a need to include 12-hour, 24-hour or 48-hour PM2.5 forecasts as having too many indicators may complicate our public messages,” she said.

MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied) had asked why the National Environment Agency (NEA) cannot provide such forecasts, which are similar to those issued by the US National Weather Service.

Ms Fu said the daily PSI forecast helps the public plan activities for the next day, while hourly PM2.5 readings can guide immediate outdoor activities. NEA draws region-specific hourly readings from its 23 air quality monitoring stations across the country.

MASK DISTRIBUTION

Close to 30 per cent of eligible Singaporeans had collected their masks as of Oct 29, Ms Fu said.

Masks were distributed in two rounds as haze conditions worsened. The second round was open to all Singaporeans aged 60 and above, instead of only those 67 and above, in response to public feedback.

Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16 and holders of Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Orange and Blue cards were also eligible, with the government prioritising those who are more vulnerable to the health effects of haze and those who may have limited means.

N95 or equivalent masks are generally not required for short periods outdoors, such as commuting, Ms Fu said, adding that the most important first response is to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.

When activating mask distribution, the government weighs the severity and expected duration of the haze, the prevailing public-health risk and the needs of vulnerable groups, she said.

“In the case of haze, there is no risk of people-to-people transmission which would have required all Singaporeans to be masked up as soon as possible,” she said.

Ms Fu said the government will continue to review the scale and eligibility of distribution as conditions evolve, and is prepared to expand support if necessary.

MANAGING INDOOR AIR QUALITY

On indoor air quality, Ms Fu said this is managed through standards, guidelines, advisories and sector-specific measures by building owners and relevant agencies.

“Ensuring good indoor quality is important during haze periods, particularly in facilities serving vulnerable groups,” she said.

Larger air-conditioned buildings fall under the Code of Practice for Indoor Air Quality for Air-Conditioned Buildings, which sets recommended indoor air-quality parameters and measures, including enhanced air filtration during haze episodes.

Schools, preschools, healthcare institutions and community care providers also have sector-specific haze measures. These include closing windows, deploying air purifiers where needed, adjusting outdoor activities and monitoring vulnerable individuals.

Employers of personnel supporting essential services should implement business-continuity and workplace measures according to operational needs and severity of the haze, she said.