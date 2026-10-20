PM2.5 elevated in three regions across Singapore; PSI unhealthy in two
The National Environment Agency said that the haze in Singapore might be reduced on Tuesday since showers are forecast for the country and the surrounding region.
SINGAPORE: The 1-hour PM2.5 readings are elevated in the western, central and southern regions of Singapore, ranging from 56 to 89 at 7am.
Readings in the north and east were in the normal band.
Meanwhile, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy range in the west and central regions, with readings of 124 and 114 respectively at 7am.
Air quality in the rest of Singapore remained in the moderate range.
CHANCE OF LESS HAZE
In its forecast, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the haze in Singapore might be reduced on Tuesday since showers are forecast for the country and the surrounding region. However, haze from Sumatra may still drift towards Singapore.
From Tuesday night till Thursday, the winds are likely to turn east-southeasterly with dry conditions forecast over the surrounding region, including parts of Kalimantan, which might bring smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan towards Singapore.
Though there was an improvement in Singapore's air quality, NEA said that the risk of severe transboundary haze remains as dry conditions persist in parts of the southern Southeast Asian region.
ADVICE FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS
When the 24-hour PSI is in the unhealthy range, NEA advises the elderly, pregnant women and children to minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion.
People with chronic diseases, including heart or lung conditions, should avoid such activities.
For decisions on mask use and immediate outdoor activities, the public should refer to the one-hour PM2.5 readings instead.
When the 1-hour PM2.5 readings are in the high band, vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid outdoor activities, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Those who need to go outdoors for immediate activities may wear a well-fitting N95 mask or equivalent to reduce their exposure to haze particles.
When 1-hour PM2.5 readings reach the very high band of 251 and above, healthy individuals should also minimise all outdoor activities. Those who need to venture outdoors may similarly use an N95 mask for protection.
However, MOH said N95 masks are generally not needed for commuting between home and school or work, or in indoor environments.
The ministry has also advised the elderly, pregnant women and those with severe heart or lung conditions who experience breathing difficulties to consult their doctor before using an N95 mask.
Those who experience discomfort while wearing one should take a break from using it.
Besides N95 masks, KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks are also effective in reducing exposure to haze particles, according to MOH.
Members of the public can visit the HazeMaskGoWhere website for more information on collection locations and live updates on mask availability at the vending machines.
On Oct 13, MOH also advised the public on using masks to protect against haze.
It said surgical masks can help reduce discomfort and the risk of infections by providing a barrier against larger irritant particles.
However, if PM2.5 readings are above 250 and people need to be outdoors for several hours, MOH recommends wearing an N95 or equivalent mask.
Cloth masks generally filter fine particles poorly, although they can reduce discomfort by blocking larger irritant particles in the air.