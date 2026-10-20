PM2.5 elevated in three regions across Singapore; PSI unhealthy in two

ADVICE FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS

When the 24-hour PSI is in the unhealthy range, NEA advises the elderly, pregnant women and children to minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion.

People with chronic diseases, including heart or lung conditions, should avoid such activities.

For decisions on mask use and immediate outdoor activities, the public should refer to the one-hour PM2.5 readings instead.

When the 1-hour PM2.5 readings are in the high band, vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid outdoor activities, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Those who need to go outdoors for immediate activities may wear a well-fitting N95 mask or equivalent to reduce their exposure to haze particles.

When 1-hour PM2.5 readings reach the very high band of 251 and above, healthy individuals should also minimise all outdoor activities. Those who need to venture outdoors may similarly use an N95 mask for protection.

However, MOH said N95 masks are generally not needed for commuting between home and school or work, or in indoor environments.

The ministry has also advised the elderly, pregnant women and those with severe heart or lung conditions who experience breathing difficulties to consult their doctor before using an N95 mask.