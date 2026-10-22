Air quality in Singapore improves; hourly PM2.5 readings normal islandwide

SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore improved on Thursday (Oct 22), with hourly PM2.5 readings falling within the normal range in all regions as of 8am.

The western region was the last to return to the normal band at midnight, joining the other four regions. Hourly PM2.5 readings ranged from 22 to 42.

At 8am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remained unhealthy in western Singapore with a reading of 108. Readings in the other four regions remained moderate, ranging from 74 to 95.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) earlier forecast unhealthy air quality for Thursday as smoke haze from Kalimantan could drift towards Singapore, before a wind shift could bring haze from Sumatra over the weekend.

On Monday, Singapore saw a brief improvement in air quality when PSI readings fell into the moderate range in three of the country's five regions for the first time in more than a week.

Before Monday, the last time Singapore recorded moderate air quality was on Oct 9.