Air quality stays unhealthy across Singapore as haze persists
The air quality for the next 24 hours is expected to remain in the "unhealthy" range, NEA said on Sunday evening.
SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Sunday (Oct 11) as hazy conditions persisted across the island.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy range in all five regions, ranging from 112 to 155 as at 7pm.
The 1-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 52 to 101. The north dropped to the normal band at 5pm and the south at 6pm, while the other three regions stayed in the elevated band.
The south region went back into the elevated band as at 7pm.
On Sunday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI is expected to stay in the unhealthy range. Smoke haze from southern Sumatra and West Kalimantan was drifting towards Singapore and could continue to do so because of wind conditions.
Showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the surrounding region. "However, dry conditions are expected to continue over parts of southern Sumatra and Kalimantan," NEA said.
The PSI had eased over the weekend after reaching its highest levels of this year's haze season on Friday, when the central region hit 192.
On Friday, Singapore said it has convened its Haze Task Force, which comprises 28 government agencies, and a series of measures are ready to be rolled out should air quality deteriorate further.
If the PSI exceeds 200, N95 masks will be distributed to eligible Singaporeans, while air-conditioned haze shelters at community clubs, as well as selected residents' committee and residents' network centres, will be set up.
Preschools must stop outdoor and strenuous indoor activities when air quality is Very Unhealthy, while outdoor sporting activities may be modified or suspended. Employers have also been advised to limit outdoor work.
Schools may be closed if the next day’s 24-hour PSI is forecast to exceed 300 and enter the Hazardous range.
Any decision to close schools will be announced by around 8pm the day before through schools and the Ministry of Education’s official channels, Education Minister Desmond Lee said on Saturday.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely each day and review whether schools should stay open or be closed the next day," he said in a social media post.
The haze comes as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend continues at Marina Bay. Organisers have said contingency measures are in place should air quality worsen.